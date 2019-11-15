SME loans a great initiative to get back on track: Dr Ali

All existing small and micro businesses including newly registered ones with clean records are eligible for the loans for Small and Medium Enterprises at concessional rates.

Fiji Chamber of Commerce President, Dr Nur Bano Ali says this assistance from government is a great opportunity for businesses to get back on track.

Dr Ali says micro enterprises with an annual gross revenue of up to $50,000 can get a loan of $7,000 at a concessional rate of 0.5% whereas small enterprises earning up to $300,000 can apply for $14,000 with an interest rate of 1%.

“These businesses therefore benefit in the sense that they not only are able to make the application, they get the benefit of advice so it’s a great initiative to help and give access to finance which is not generally available to these types of businesses through the traditional financing institutions”.

Dr Ali says the response from SMEs so far is good as they continue to receive applications from around the country.

She adds relevant stakeholders have created awareness on the great opportunity to businesses right up to the North to ensure that all SMEs are well informed before applying.

Applications forms are available at the Women in Business, the Fiji Institute of Accountants, The Fiji Chamber of Commerce and the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation office.

The first batch of applications closes at the end of this month.