Small operators gain the most from amended liquor act

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 16, 2022 11:50 am
[Source: File Photo]

Small hotel operators have so much more to gain with the amendment to the Liquor Act 2006.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association has welcomed the amendment that sees the extension of liquor licenses to five years.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says they lobbied the government on the issue, and the amendment provides pragmatic support to tourism stakeholders who have reopened.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that many smaller hotels had no prior recourse to getting a liquor license upon reopening if they had not renewed it while closed.

Lockington also says smaller tourism stakeholders, which make up the larger chunk of the sector, struggle to comply with many, often outdated business compliance requirements.

“Our smaller operators who if they were closed and therefore did not have a liquor license they could not get a liquor license the very next year that’s just the way the act was. So it’s basically bringing some of our very outdated acts and legislations into what the businesses need right now.”

Lockington confirms that they will continue to identify and support changes that will improve the ease of doing business and promote a more compliant business environment.

