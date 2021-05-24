Small businesses create jobs

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has encouraged more Fijians to engage in small businesses saying these investments create jobs.

Speaking at the opening of an amusement centre in Suva last night, Sayed-Khaiyum commended the investors for choosing to start a new business in a subdued climate.

He adds those who have the courage to invest now, will reap the benefits in the future.

“There’s literally hundreds if not thousands of small businesses and they engage in people. They may employ up to five people and they are one of the largest group of employers. It’s critically important that these businesses thrive not only for them to make a profit and do well but also to be able to create economic activity and create livelihoods.”

Following the effects of COVID-19, the number has introduced a number of programmes to assist small businesses, including concessionary loan packages via the Fiji Development Bank.