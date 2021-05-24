Small accommodation operators remain closed

Some micro, small and medium enterprises in the tourism sector are not operating says Duavata Collective Representative, Marita Manley.

The Duavata Collective consists of 12 members who are operating in the tourism space.

However, Manley says despite having the CareFIJI Commitment compliance requirements, these small operators are struggling to operate.

She says they are not able to meet the costs for isolation facilities and testing.

She adds they need a clear timeline on when the COVID-safe measures will be relaxed.

“Most of us are not open yet are turning away business on daily basis at the moment. We are getting inquiries that we cannot take because it is simply not viable for us.”

Manley says in order to market themselves effectively, the operators need a timeline on when measures will be relaxed.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya had earlier stated that the COVID-safe protocols will remain in place until all variants of COVID-19 are no longer a threat to Fiji.