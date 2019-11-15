Slowdown in supply of cattle supplement: Singh

Accessing essential supplies has proven difficult for the dairy farmers due to COVID-19.

Farmer Kashmir Singh says they have seen a slowdown in the supply of cattle supplements.

Singh says thankfully, they haven’t had to implement any changes to their operations.

“There were not many changes as it all stayed the same. The cows were enjoying the pasture and their milking time was not disturbed so it went ahead smoothly.”

Singh is a commercial farmer and has more than 500 cattle on his farm.