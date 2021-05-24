Slow trading in the Capital City

With increasing cases of COVID-19 and an economy struggling to stay afloat, trading today in the capital city was slow.

However, businesses from kiosks to supermarkets worked to maintain COVID safe practices as they went about their day.

The Suva Municipal Market was operating in full swing this morning, with consumers and vendors adhering to restrictions.

Kiosks at the Market were one of the very few businesses that have remained open during this second wave of COVID-19.

Kiosk owner, Eddie Rosa, says maintaining his business is extremely difficult.

“And for this nine weeks, for this second round of COVID, we not making anything. We can’t save anything.”

Sainimili Uva has been a vendor for over 20 years and says they work hard to cater for the demand from customers.

“It’s been slow for us but with most restaurants closed, it’s been good so far.”

Supermarkets had lines clearly marked to ensure customers maintained social distancing with temperature and careFiji app checks being done at the entrances.

Bigger restaurant chains continue to operate using their drive through.

With majority of retail stores in the heart of the city still closed, some are slowly working to get back on track while others await approval from the Ministry of Commerce and Trade to resume operations.