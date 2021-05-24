Home

Slow start for many businesses in the Central Division

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 4, 2021 4:38 pm

Business in the Central Division got off to a slow start this morning despite the easing of certain restrictions.

Gyms and restaurants are among the many that have been given the green light to operate at 70 percent capacity from today and strictly for fully vaccinated Fijians.

O’Neils One Bitez Restaurant Owner, O’Neil Chand says they are checking people’s vaccination card to ensure they are fully vaccinated when entering the eatery.

“Compared to business when then and now, we have seen at least a 20 percent increase in our sales”.


O’Neils One Bitez Restaurant Owner, O’Neil Chand

Restaurants weren’t the only business excited to welcome patrons to dine-in.

BoxFit Gym Manager, Norman Ravi, says they are elated to be able to resume operations after almost six months of closure.

“Everyone was at home and they’ve been stuck at home for almost half a year now and a lot of people were looking forward to getting their shape back and into training. It was pretty exciting when we got the news that we would be able to open again and of course the response was wild”.

The easing of restrictions on the number of people that can dine in restaurants and the opening of gyms signals Fiji’s slow return to normalcy.

Authorities have warned this relaxation should not encourage complacency as Fiji’s road to recovery cannot be compromised at any cost.

