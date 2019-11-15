Home

Slow improvement for Post Fiji

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 5, 2020 7:34 am

Post-Fiji Limited is slowly returning to some state of normalcy after noting a ninety-percent decrease in revenue as the company’s essential services were halted.

Chief Executive Dr. Anirudha Bansod, says international postal or mail services that rake in majority of their revenue ceased for about four months following travel restrictions and lockdown imposed by most countries.

Dr. Bansod says their engagement with international markets is slowly re-emerging, thanks to the government’s decision to ease some restrictions.

“COVID-19 has pushed everyone back especially when the lockdown happens and when the sea and air-freights stops coming to Fiji where the impact was extremely huge. But we are glad that slowly everything gets eased out – flights start coming up, mails and e-package starts coming.”

 Post-Fiji Limited currently employs close to 400 staff who are based at their 58 branches across the country.

 

