Slow business for taxis in Namaka

Taxi drivers in Namaka, Nadi are still recording slow business since COVID-19 hit Fiji in March.

Driver Mohammad says despite the festive season around the corner, business continues to decline just like many others.

“Taxi business is slow one day we can make $20, $15 or $25. We are coming from Nausori Highlands and sometimes we only fill the gas.”

He says they have even noticed that not many people are out shopping like before and those who do show up, opt for other modes of transport.

Another driver, Arvind Singh told FBC News that many people also cannot afford to hire a taxi as they are unemployed.

However, Singh says with this their only source of income, they have not lost hope.

“Yeah we are hoping and we are not losing hope but we are trying to do something for our family.”

The drivers also add that with the year slowly coming to an end, it has been one of their worst ever.