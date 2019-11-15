Sixty-six businesses closed due to COVID-19 crisis

Sixty-six businesses have closed down due the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the survey conducted by municipalities highlights the virus has had an adverse effect on Fijian businesses who suffered the consequences of the economic fallout.

Kumar adds their detailed damage assessment shows that most of these businesses are restaurants and liquor shops that depend mostly on the disposable income of Fijians and from the tourism industry.

“The on-the-ground survey carried out by the Municipal Councils showed that the economic impact of COVID-19 is evident throughout our municipalities; 25 businesses in Suva, 14 businesses in Nausori, 16 businesses in Labasa, seven businesses in Lautoka and four businesses in Nadi have closed down due to COVID-19 to date”.

The Minister adds that we must prepare for a very different picture for the remainder of the year as the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have further impact on economic activity.