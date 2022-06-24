Six-percent interest for FNPF members

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident will be crediting an interest rate of six percent for the fiscal year ending June 30th, 2022.

As a result of this interest payment, a total of $371 million will be credited on the evening of June 30, 2022, into the FNPF accounts of 392,175 members.

Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu says the interest amount which each member will receive depends solely on their average daily balance over the year.

“The 6% interest rate – serves as a reassuring signal to our members that the Fund and its future are secure. The rate confirms that the FNPF continues to be your best option for long-term investments. After this interest payment, the Fund will have distributed to its member’s interest payments totalling more than $1.6 billion over the period of five years.”

