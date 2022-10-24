Singh’s herbal oil business thrives

Sunishma Singh received the Fijian-made emblem for her products from the Ministry of Commerce.

What started out as a household recipe for hair growth has now turned into a successful business for 26-year-old Sunishma Singh.

Singh capitalized on her business potential in herbal oil for hair growth during the COVID-19 pandemic after it gained a lot of attention in her online posts.

Singh says the idea of starting a business came during the pandemic when they were struggling financially.

From the review received from her first 36 customers, Singh was able to build her brand which has now also received national recognition.

This year Singh received the Fijian-made emblem for her products from the Ministry of Commerce.

Singh’s product is now available in some local supermarkets and she has also started exporting her product to Australia, New Zealand, and the USA markets.