Singh opens Tuttie Fruity café in the capital city

People will now have healthier options as Lautoka Businessman Sandeep Singh has opened his first Tuttie Fruity café branch in Suva, after successful operations in the Philippines.

Singh has invested over $300,000 in this branch situated at MHCC, Suva.

The 44-year-old took advantage of the business opportunity in Fiji.

“I Believe it is a good opportunity for people who are doing healthy lifestyles, Tuttie Fruity is more popular in selling smoothies so we do fresh fruit smoothies like no MSG, and no artificial so that’s the specialty of it.”

This new branch currently employs five locals, but more jobs will be created as Singh has plans to open an outdoor branch at the Ivi Triangle in two weeks.

21-year-old Ihtishaan Shah is excited to be part of the venture.

“This employment will help me in paying my fees and supporting my single mother.”

Minister for Commerce Faiyaz Koya commended Singh’s effort in investing back in the country.

The next plan for Tuttie Fruity café is to expand to Lautoka.