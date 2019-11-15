Home

Singapore in world first for facial verification

| @BBCWorld
September 26, 2020 2:36 pm
A woman absorbed by her mobile phone in front of the Singapore skyline. [Source: BBC]

Singapore will be the first country in the world to use facial verification in its national identity scheme.

The biometric check will give Singaporeans secure access to both private and government services.

The government’s technology agency says it will be “fundamental” to the country’s digital economy.

It has been trialled with a bank and is now being rolled out nationwide. It not only identifies a person but ensures they are genuinely present.

The technology will be integrated with the country’s digital identity scheme SingPass and allows access to government services.

