Significant increase in new registered businesses

Fiji is aggressively pursuing a more streamlined, business-friendly climate and is encouraging Fijians to become entrepreneurs.

Delivering her ministerial statement in Parliament today, Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar says the new process of issuing and renewing business license have been made easy for all Fijians.

Kumar says they have received a positive response from those interested in establishing their own business when the new process was rolled out earlier this year.

“There were a total of 15,069 Business Licences issued from 1 January to 31 March 2020, compared to 14,121 Business Licences issued over the same period in 2019. This illustrates an increase of 948 business licences issued, and shows that our new business licensing reforms”.

The Minister also highlighted that there has been a significant increase in the number of businesses registered this year compared to last year.

“Across all Municipalities, a total of 1,115 new businesses registered in the first three months of 2020, compared to 809 new businesses registered the year prior. There were also 13,914 business licences renewals over this period in 2020, which is an increase of 609 over those issued in 2019”.

347 home-based businesses have been registered throughout the 13 Municipal Councils in the first three months this year.