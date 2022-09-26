Significant improvement in mill performance: FSC

[File Photo]

The Fiji Sugar Corporation in its latest update has stated that all the three mills are performing well with significantly reduced inside stops.

The FSC says the operations are running smoothly despite the obvious challenges faced by the mills which include escalation of burnt cane, poor harvesting efforts and increase in extraneous matter through mechanically harvested cane.

It says the results thus far are encouraging, and the sugar recovery achieved this season is better compared to the last four years.

However, it says cane supply to the mills and subsequently the quality needs to improve dramatically so that FSC can have a strong finish to the 2022 season.

As of last Monday, September the 19th, FSC has crushed over one million tonnes of cane producing 109, 554 tonnes of sugar.

The Labasa Mill has crushed 421,728 tonnes of cane while the Lautoka Mill has crushed a total of 360,699 tonnes.

The FSC says Rarawai Mill has crushed a total of 328,800 tonnes of cane in the period under review.