Sigatoka businesses hoping for sales to pick up

Businesses in Sigatoka Town are also still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 and remain hopeful sales will pick up during the festive season.

Speaking to FBC News, business owner Jyoti Prasad says it hasn’t been easy for them as sales continue to drop with less than two months remain for the year to end.

“Before COVID it was good and after the COVID started a little bit down but now its more than 50% down.”

Jyoti Prasad

Prasad says they have also noticed that not many people are coming into town compared to previous years.

Another Sigatoka business owner Anilesh Lal says, with resorts also slowing down, this has affected his driving school.

“For now we have some clients like for example I had a lot of clients from Outrigger past 4 years they had a deal with me but since COVID-19 everything has stopped.”

Other business owners in the coral coast have stated that they will continue to push for sales as they want to contribute to rebuilding the economy.