Shortage of labour in the rice industry

A shortage of labour is a challenge for the rice industry.

Fiji Rice Limited Chair Raj Sharma says they are looking at financing farmers to help address the issue.

Sharma adds they are working with the Agriculture ministry to ensure that relevant resources are available.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the most important things for us is that we are able to finance the farmers, develop their farmland even we are plating the rice, get our cost out and then we pay them. So the only constraint that we have is the shortage of labor, so there are other discussions that we have on how we can further mechanize and how we can get laborers.”

There is now a task force to help revitalize the rice industry which is focusing on growth in the Central and the Western Division.