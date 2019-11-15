Home

Business

Shortage of fuel speculation not true

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
March 21, 2020 2:27 pm

Trade Minister Premila Kumar says there is no shortage of fuel in the country as speculated by some.

This follows numerous people rushing to service stations fearing that stocks were on the decline.

Kumar says they held a meeting with the fuel companies yesterday and there is no shortage and no disruption to fuel supply around the country.

FBC News has also gathered that should any situation of low or no fuel supply from overseas, Fiji has a reserve stock for 74 days, which will be used.

We have also spoke to Total and Mobil, who have assured customers that they are sufficiently stocked.

