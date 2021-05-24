Shortage of dalo, more demand overseas

The Ministry of Agriculture has noticed a shortage of dalo as they are not able to meet the huge demand from overseas markets.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says there is an increase in the demand for our dalo adding it could be due to the fall in supply from our neighbors Samoa and Tonga.

He says they are working with farmers and relevant suppliers to cater to the increasing demand.

“An importer in Australia, SSM International calls me and says I wanted 20 tonnes of dalo this month but I only got 6 tonnes. This is just one importer operating out of Brisbane. So, you can see the level of demand we have and we want to ensure that we do not turn down this request for our produce”

Dr Reddy says the increasing demand has also led to competition amongst local farmers.

Dalo sales have seen an increase of 12.2 percent this year.

Meanwhile, agricultural exports have not been impacted by the COVID-19 crisis as the sector noted a 25.8 percent increase in exports last year which raked in $106 million.

The Ministry of Agriculture expects the figures to improve further next year.