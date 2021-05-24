Short term impacts evident

It is still early to gauge the effect the opening of our tourism industry will have on Fiji’s economic growth.

Economist, Doctor Rohit Kishore says this is the holiday season and not a really good time to make assessments.

Dr Kishore believes the key things to observe are the continuity and sustainability of tourism into 2022 and 2023.

Doctor Rohit Kishor

He adds a significant number of travelers are visiting friends and relatives.

“There are some normal tourists as we say, but these are returning people. They are tourists, we can classify them as tourists. So it is happening but continuity and sustainability will be my key things.”

Dr Kishore says Tourism Fiji has prepared our hotels and other associated sectors well, but new variants of COVID-19 like Omicron may have an impact.

“I think we have done well, well in terms of preparation for our tourists, hotels, resorts, transports, and the airline – we did well. But as I said it is early days to say what sort of impact it is going to have. It is having some straight away impact no doubt – short term impact, the positive impact is there – but we need to sustain it.”

Next year, Fiji’s international visitor arrivals are expected to reach 50 percent of the pre-pandemic numbers, as more than 55, 000 tourists will arrive next month alone.