Shops should have return and refund policy: Shandil

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 14, 2021 3:48 pm

Businesses with no refund and no return policies have been reminded that these practices are illegal.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says some stores don’t allow customers to try on clothes due to COVID-19 and the Council says there must be a return policy.

She says consumers are entitled to a refund or to return items and any store policy against this is illegal.

“Notices and clauses such as no refunds and no returns are known as exclusionary clauses, selling goods that states no refunds or goods can’t be returned once purchased, this is unethical. This is illegal and a unilateral declaration by the businesses.”

Suva Retailers Association President, Jitesh Patel says businesses are using the ‘No Return’ policy because of COVID-19.

Businesses have been urged not to breach consumer protection laws especially at a time when most Fijians are suffering financial hardships.

