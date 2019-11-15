Shops closed in Namaka

A number of businesses in Namaka, Nadi have closed as Fiji recorded its 5th Coronavirus case yesterday.

FBC News went around the Namaka area today and saw at least 10 shops closed, including restaurants, clothing outlets and a hardware shop.

Most of the businesses have notices in place stating they will remain closed until further notice.

Other shops in the Namaka area that are open have taken strict measures to ensure people are practising social distancing.

The Hot Bread Kitchen outlet is urging its customers to adhere to social distancing while inside the shop.

They’ve also placed hand sanitizers.

FBC News also observed a bank outlet checking the temperature of customers with thermal monitors before allowing people inside.

Customers are also required to sanitize their hands prior to entering.

