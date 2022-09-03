Shipping services to maritime islands continue: Koya

[File Photo]

Shipping services to maritime islands continued despite the decision by private vessel operators to withdraw their services.

Minister for Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport Faiyaz Koya highlighted this in Parliament after he was questioned on the measures taken to improve inter-island ferry services to maritime islands.

Koya says there are 12 government vessels providing continuous service to all franchise routes and providing charter services to ensure the continuation of the government’s development programs.

He adds that there may have been some minimum disruptions in service, and to date.

Koya says that 6,537 tonnes of cargo were transported in 2020 and 12,441 passengers were moved between the main ports and the island ports.

“Passengers are actually travelling and cargo continues to be transported to our maritime islands. This was only made possible through some private vessel operators, such as Brighton Holdings and Valeisasa Shipping who, despite the hard times, Mr. Speaker, they faced through the increase in the price of fuel and cost, et cetera, they withstood the hardship and continued they contracted services and more.”

The minister stated that last year, about 4,650 tonnes of cargo were transported and 6,000 passengers.