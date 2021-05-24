Sheraton Resort reopens after $73m transformation

Sheraton Fiji Golf and Beach Resort has reopened from today following a $73m transformation.

The refurbished resort gives a fresh and modern feel, offering 300 rooms that feature a modern, sophisticated, and premium interior design.

General Manager of Westin & Sheraton Resorts, Fiji Complex Neeraj Chadha says the reopening brings a world-class setting, service, and scale of hospitality to Fiji.

The resort is positioned as the beating heart of Fiji, where guests can connect with the local community.

Previously named ‘Sheraton Fiji Resort’, the beachfront resort reigns as Fiji’s only integrated 5-star resort complex.