Sheraton opens new restaurant

Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort opened a new restaurant called “Sega Na Leqa” restaurant today.

This is a chicken and fries’ restaurant that strives to be Fiji’s version of KFC.

The opening of this restaurant has given hope to staff member and former coconut seller, Aisea Vusoniwai who has a family to look after.

“I’ve been a waiter in Sheraton for two months and I’m a new staff at Sega na Leqa at our new outlet at Denarau Golf and Racquet.”

Executive Chef, Jose Dominiquez says he is using his 27 years of experience in the kitchen to curate a dish that attempts to bring locals and tourists to the same table.

“We will have more than 200-300 sauces that you can choose from for your chicken. The spices are one of the best, it’s our secret ingredients.”

The $150,000 investment has provided employment to seven people but there are plans to grow this further.