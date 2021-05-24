Home

Shell plans to move headquarters to the UK

| @BBCWorld
November 16, 2021 10:22 am
[Source: BBC]

Royal Dutch Shell has announced a plan to move its headquarters to the UK as part of proposals to simplify the company’s structure.

The oil giant will ask shareholders to vote on shifting its tax residence from the Netherlands to the UK.

It also wants to do away with its dual share structure in favour of just one class of shares to boost “the speed and flexibility” of shareholder payouts.

Article continues after advertisement

Shell’s chief executive, Ben van Beurden, will relocate to the UK.

The company’s chief financial officer, Jessica Uhl, will also move, alongside seven other senior employees.

Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng welcomed Shell’s announcement, tweeting that it was “a clear vote of confidence in the British economy”.

