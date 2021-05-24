Home

Shell Oil commits profits from Russian oil purchase to Ukrainian refugees

CNN NEWS
March 6, 2022 10:16 am

Shell Oil, Europe’s largest oil company, has said it will donate the profits from a recent purchase of Russian crude oil to a fund designed to help Ukrainian refugees following criticism from Ukraine’s foreign minister.

“We will commit profits from the limited amount of Russian oil we have to purchase to a dedicated fund,” the company said in a statement. “We will work with aid partners and humanitarian agencies over the coming days and weeks to determine where the monies from this fund are best placed to alleviate the terrible consequences that this war is having on the people of Ukraine.”

Shell Oil purchased the oil at a significant discount, saying it had to in order to meet and satisfy purchase orders from prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s foreign minister, said the oil smelled of “Ukrainian blood” in a Saturday tweet.

“I call on all conscious people around the globe to demand multinational companies to cut all business ties with Russia,” he said.

