Shein: The secretive Chinese brand dressing Gen Z

It’s a familiar sight scrolling through YouTube, TikTok and Instagram: A teenager dumps a “haul” of clothing from Shein on her bed, trying on each outfit in turn for likes and followers.

The popularity of the Chinese fast fashion firm has exploded during the pandemic. But if you’re over 30? Odds are you haven’t heard of it.

Targeting trend (and cost) conscious shoppers on social media, the online-only giant adds a staggering 6,000 new items to its range daily.

But it’s also drawn criticism over its environmental impact, a lack of transparency and allegations it copies small designers, which Shein denies and says it takes seriously.