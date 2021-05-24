Shein suppliers' workers doing 75-hour week, finds probe

Workers for some suppliers of the Chinese fashion giant Shein are doing excessive overtime, a non-governmental organisation has suggested.

A number of staff across six sites in Guangzhou were found to be working 75-hour weeks in a report by Swiss advocacy group Public Eye.

David Hachfeld of Public Eye said there was “enormous pressure” on staff to turn clothes around quickly.

Shein said it takes supply chain issues seriously and will review the report.

Public Eye’s researchers visited 17 factories supplying Shein and its parent company Zoetop, near the Shein headquarters in Guangzhou. The organisation typically campaigns on big Swiss businesses and their dealings abroad.

It interviewed 10 workers across six of those sites, which were solely receiving orders from Shein at the time.

They reported that the workers they spoke to clocked three shifts per day, often with only one day off a month.

Public Eye suggests the fact that workers, mainly migrants, are paid per item of clothing encourages them to work long hours.

Although such hours aren’t unusual in Chinese production hubs, they violate local labour laws, which set out a maximum working day of eight hours, as well as a 40-hour working week.

Shein said: “Upon learning of the report, we immediately requested a copy and when we receive and review the report, we will initiate an investigation.

“We have a strict supplier Code of Conduct which includes stringent health and safety policies and is in compliance with local laws. If non-compliance is identified we will take immediate action,” the spokePublic Eye launched an investigation into Shein, which works with thousands of suppliers, last year in a bid to find out more about the fashion giant’s structure.

The private company does not disclose financial figures, but its sales are thought to have soared during the pandemic with consumers making more of online shopping. Data provider CB Insights estimates that revenues topped 63.5bn yuan (£7.4bn) in 2020.

So-called “fast-fashion” companies, who offer low price clothing, have faced scrutiny over their supply chains.

Victoria Bellandini, senior fashion lecturer at the University of Lincoln said: “You cannot get clothes that cheap that are made in good working conditions and until we really know where our clothes are coming from, we can’t source these problems”.

She said: “Big brands say they check their suppliers but so much of this is farmed out to cheaper factories, meaning there is a widespread lack of transparency behind industry standards,

“The fashion industry is changing to a certain extent at the higher end level but this isn’t happening for cheaper clothes brands”.