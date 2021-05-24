Home

Shazleen does Marriott Fiji proud

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
October 28, 2021 9:30 am
Multi-property Director Human Resources, Farrah Shazleen.

It is a proud moment for Marriott Fiji as its multi-property Director Human Resources, Farrah Shazleen has won an international award.

Shazleen has been recognized at the yearly Marriott International 2020 APEC HR Awards, where she won the ‘Spirit to Serve Our Communities’ Award.

She has been instrumental in the Solia Lesu foundation in Fiji, which was established last April in response and aid in the recovery from the severe impacts of COVID-19 in our communities.

Article continues after advertisement

Shazleen says she is thrilled to be recognized for the award.

“Would like to thank all our associates within Fiji and globally that have been involved at different stages to help drive our TakeCare initiatives. This includes Marriott Disaster Relief Fund (MRDF), Solia Lesu foundation by Marriott that was activated soon after COVID-19 impacted the Fijian economy and many others. One of the core values of Marriott International is to take care of our associates and the communities we operate in and the invaluable feedback we have received from our communities has been overwhelmingly positive.”

Each year, the Marriott HR Awards recognizes it’s best at Marriott International in the Human Resource discipline.

Supplied Image

This was established in 1987 and named after its founder.

Shazleen oversees Human Resources for the five Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels in Fiji, the Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort, Sheraton Denarau Villas, Sheraton Resort & Spa, Tokoriki Island, the Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa and the Fiji Marriott Resort Momi Bay.

