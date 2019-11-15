Shangri-La hopes the industry will soon return to normalcy

The Shangri-La’s Fijian Resort has commended various incentives and initiatives announced in this financial year’s national budget.

Resident Manager Chris Hamilton says the major tax deduction on certain items used by most hotels will assist our tourism industry return to a certain stage of normalcy.

Hamilton adds this will also allow the industry to become increasingly competitive on a global stage in terms pricing.

“It’s not just about alcohol taxes, it’s about the whole raft of changes or adjustments that we’ve made in everything from import duties and excise to the after sale tax like the ECAL. So we need to be competitive coming out of this situation. And government adjustments have allowed us to do that.”

Meanwhile, since launching its Beach, Beats and Eats event last month, the Resort noted an influx number of bookings.

Hamilton says with business slowly picking up under the ‘Love Your Locals’ campaign, the safety of resort workers and guests remain paramount amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.