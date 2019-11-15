Several U.S. banks to close branches, offices early for Juneteenth

Several U.S. banks are closing branches and offices early on Friday to observe the Juneteenth holiday.

This in which commemorates the day in 1865 when the last group of enslaved African Americans learned slavery was abolished.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and U.S. Bank will both close branches at 1 p.m. local time on June 19. Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N), Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB.O) and PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N) will close branches at 2 p.m. local time.

The banks will remain open part of the day because the holiday falls on a Friday, when many people get paid and need in-person banking services.

Juneteenth is an annual U.S. holiday that is receiving greater attention this year following nationwide protests over police brutality and the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and other African Americans.