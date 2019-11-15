Seven vessels await clearance to enter Port Denarau

Entry into Port Denarau Marina is granted on a case by case basis and has stringent requirements.

The first vessel under the Blue Lane initiative was cleared in Port Denarau Marina on July 15th and to date, there have been 36 vessels cleared into the marina which includes five superyachts.

Presently there are seven vessels which includes one superyacht awaiting quarantine clearance before it will be allowed entry into the marina.

Article continues after advertisement

In a release, the Port Denarau Marina has stated that a number of applications are awaiting approval from the COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Team.

The arrival of vessels under the Blue Lanes initiative has seen an increase in activity at the boatyard, the chandlery and with workshop tenancies who carry out repairs.

The Blue Lanes initiative was launched by the Prime Minister in June, a first step towards economic recovery.

Yachting tourism contributes $60.6 million a year to the Fijian economy.

The initiative has seen a heightened interest from foreign-flagged vessels to escape borders under lockdown and bask in the Fijian archipelago.