Seven new cluster dairy farmers established

The number of dairy farms in Fiji increased from 987 in 2015 to 1,130 in 2019.

Agriculture Ministry’s Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says the total quantity of milk exported in 2019 was 23,104 kg, worth $236,768.

Dass says there is a huge opportunity in taking up dairy farming and the impact it will create on the livelihoods and its contribution to the economy.

He highlighted that seven new cluster dairy farmers in Waidina, Naitasiri were established in the last few weeks as part of the Ministry’s effort to boost milk production, meet market demand and also improve the livelihoods of dairy farmers.

The Permanent Secretary says the new cluster farmers were set up under the Ministry’s Dairy Industry Support program aimed at reducing the national import bill.