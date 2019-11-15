Seven cents bus fare increase, price ceiling says FCCC

The Fijian Competition and the Consumer Commission says that the maximum bus fare increase of seven cents is not a fixed fare, but rather a price ceiling.

Following the completion of the bus fare review, the Commission today announced an increase in the maximum bus fare.

The new fares are effective from 10th February for adult fares and 4th May for school fares.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says bus operators can charge anything between this seven cents increase.

“In this review its seven cents so currently the stage fare for stage one is say 68 cents plus seven cents, stage 2 whatever the fare is plus seven cents, stage 3 whatever the fare is plus seven cents.”

Abraham says the Commission had properly scrutinized all relevant financial records and undertook its due diligence on a prudent and responsible timeline, despite significant pressure to rush the review process.

He says this increase supports the sustainability of the bus industry.