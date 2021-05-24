Home

Setting up roadside market is illegal

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 5, 2021 5:42 am

The Minister for Local Government has warned that setting up illegal markets is not allowed.

Minister Premila Kumar highlighted this as 1,599 vendors have been denied entry to relevant markets as they have not received their first dose of the vaccine.

Kumar says the Ministry is aware that some of these vendors may want to resort to putting up markets on the roadsides and footpaths.

She says vendors will not be allowed to operate from elsewhere within any municipal council boundary except for the market hence receiving the vaccine is important.

“They still have time till 1st November to get their vaccination done, although they can not enter the market now they still have time in case they change their mind but that does not mean that they can start setting up roadside stalls and they can start selling outside, that will be stopped by the municipal council workers and under the law that is not allowed because we have market and market is the business place.”

Kumar says vendors who have received their first dose but fail to get their second dose by November 1st will also be removed from the market.

The Minister adds space will be given to those on the waiting list who are fully vaccinated.

