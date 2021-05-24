Home

Service sector has potential: Dr Shukla

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 4:40 am
[Source: File Photo]

While all the sectors play an important role in economic development, the service sector has a lot of potentials.

This was highlighted by Assistant Professor at Fiji National University’s College of Business and Hospitality, Doctor Avanish Shukla.

Dr. Shukla believes the pandemic has taught us valuable lessons that countries should not rely too heavily on only a few sectors.

He adds businesses and policymakers should step out of traditional thinking, and look at what the market needs.

“Fiji has been a Commonwealth country, English speaking country, we have lots of potential in our workforce. So I guess the service sector if the government can start looking at service sector opportunity that will be very good.”

The Business Process Outsourcing Council of Fiji recently launched the new Outsource Fiji brand, and Doctor Shukla says this is a step in the right direction.

Doctor Shukla says more investment is also needed in the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

“Knowing the fact that in MSMEs we don’t need to invest significantly and fortunately government initiatives are very good.”

Tourism and agriculture are the largest contributors to economic growth.

Industry experts believe investing in the service sector will have long-term benefits.

