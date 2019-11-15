Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|Sawani Village, Bua on lockdown|Supermarkets in Nadi have stock replenished|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all|Six passengers yet to come forward|CCTV cameras installed at strategic locations in Lautoka|Fifth confirmed case in isolation, family members under quarantine|Restaurants, cafeteria heed directives from govt amid COVID-19|Stay calm and connected says Empower Fiji|No shortage of food and toilet paper: FCCC|FCCC warns against fake COVID-19 products|PM urges Fijians to think of their health and curb all socializing|Fiji and the world is at war with COVID-19 says PM|Practice social distancing and working from home where possible says PM|PSV Drivers warned to adhere to Lautoka restrictions|Be responsible and don’t be selfish: COMPOL|Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits|Two more charged for disobeying lawful order|Local testing helps Ministry quickly identify cases of COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Business

Senate agrees $1.8tn stimulus package with Trump

| @BBCWorld
March 26, 2020 7:23 am
Trump on goal to reopen US by Easter: It's 'a beautiful timeline [Source: BBC]

A stimulus package worth more than $1.8 trillion (£1.5tn) has been agreed by US Senate leaders and the White House to ease the impact of coronavirus.

It reportedly includes payments of $1,200 to most American adults and aid to help small businesses pay workers.

Full details of the deal, which Congress is expected to pass, are not known.

Article continues after advertisement

Financial markets around the world rose on news of the deal.

President Donald Trump has said he hopes the US will shake off coronavirus within less than three weeks.

But the top US infectious disease expert, Anthony Fauci, warned that “you have to be very flexible” about a timeframe for ending the crisis.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.