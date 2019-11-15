Seminar aims to improve trade investment

The Japan-Fiji Trade Investment Seminar is aimed at further increasing trade investment between the two countries.

Minister for Trade and Tourism Premila Kumar says Fiji and Japan share interests beyond bilateral trade and investment which includes regional and global issues such as technological enhancement, culture, climate change, and sustainable development.

Kumar says the on-going pro-investment and business-friendly policies of the Fijian Government provides good opportunities for further investments.

Article continues after advertisement

“There’s a lot of potentials where the local investors or foreign investors can have a joint venture with the municipal council. There are a number of projects that we want to do with the investors and these projects are sporting facilities, community infrastructure, shopping arcades, waste management infrastructure and even tourism related projects.”

Kumar believes the resumption of the direct flights between Fiji and Japan will be an added boost to Japanese investments in Fiji.