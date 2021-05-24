Selfridges set for £4bn sale to Thai retail giant

Luxury department store group Selfridges is set to be sold to a Thai conglomerate for up to £4bn.

The UK retailer owns 25 outlets, including a huge flagship store in London’s Oxford Street, and branches in Dublin, the Netherlands and Canada.

Selfridges’ owner, the Weston family, agreed sale terms with Central Group in the last few days, according to the Times, which first reported the deal.

Article continues after advertisement

Selfridges was founded in 1908 by US retail magnate Harry Gordon Selfridge.

It has been owned by the billionaire Westons for 18 years.

The Weston family put the chain up for sale in June, a few months after the death of Galen Weston, who oversaw the move to take the department store private in 2003.

The family control Selfridges through Wittington Investments Ltd, in Canada, which is separate from the UK arm of the same name that owns a large stake in Primark-owner Associated British Foods.

Central Group is a family-owned conglomerate that started in Bangkok but went global when the founder’s son, Samrit Chirathivat, opened Thailand’s first department store in 1956.

It now has 3,700 shops around the world, from supermarkets to electronics outlets, and department stores in Europe.