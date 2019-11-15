Second-hand website becomes latest unicorn start-up

A second-hand car website has seen its value rocket to more than $1bn (£750m), putting it into unicorn status.

India’s Cars24 has seen a big rise in business during the pandemic as people look to alternatives to public transport such as pre-owned cars.

India’s popular but unreliable rail networks were shut off completely when the country went into lock-down.

A unicorn refers to a start-up that is valued at more than $1bn, and includes big names such as Uber and Airbnb.

COVID-19 infections in India have now surpassed 9 million and further lockdowns are being considered.

While trains and buses in India’s big cities have resumed services, many commuters are avoiding public transport over fears they could catch the virus while commuting.