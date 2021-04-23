Seasonal workers leave for Australia

177 Fijian workers under the Pacific Labour Scheme departed for Australia earlier this week.

The consultation was held with Ministry of Health officials and Fiji Police on managing and escorting the workers to Nadi International Airport under very strict COVID-19 protocols.

In a statement, the Ministry for Employment says the selected Fijian workers will be on a three-year employment contract working across industries including agriculture, horticulture and in the meat industry.

Article continues after advertisement

The Ministry adds that the 177 workers consisted of 45 females and 132 males adding that this brings the total number of Fijian Pacific Labour Scheme workers that had departed since November last year to 627.

The cost of quarantine is borne by the employer and the Australian Government.

The Employment Ministry says considering the effects of the current pandemic on our local employment market, these Fijian workers will be able to support their families and also contribute to Fiji’s economic recovery through remittances.