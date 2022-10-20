Seasonal fruit-juice seller speaks of success

Seasonal fruit-juice seller Shahid Shaheem Ali

Shahid Shaheem Ali is taking advantage of the abundance of seasonal fruits to extend his venture into a revenue arm.

The 38-year-old fruit seller is now selling seasonal fresh fruit-juice.

He says that he used the feedback from his customers and is now reaping the benefits making approximately $180 daily.

“Some tourist people came, they were having the pineapple and the watermelon and they were telling us they wanted the juice, the fresh ones, then we started doing the juice.”

The father of four says he enjoys being a market vendor as he does not want his children to experience the life of poverty that he endured growing up.

“Well I was in class 2 then I came to the market because we were so poor during that time. So my father was cutting the sugarcane, so we started to come and clean in the market, clean cucumbers with the fellas.”

Honest work is a policy that the Nawaka man lives by and Ali says this lifestyle has helped him successfully support his business and his family over the years.