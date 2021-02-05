Home

Search on for organic products export market

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 11, 2021 12:34 pm
Investment and Trade Manager, Kamal Chetty

Connecting farmers with local and potential international markets is something Investment Fiji will prioritize over the next few months.

Investment and Trade Manager, Kamal Chetty, says these are particularly those farmers who produce organic products.

Chetty adds they’ve been running various programs and seminars to find pathways for new exporters in different markets across the world.

“One of the area we looking at obviously we trying to find markets to products that are already. But we also focusing on products that are not ready and are on the path being exported later on. So what we do with them, we work with those exporters.”

He also highlighted that they’ve noted a major drop in re-exports when compared to domestic exports.

Investment Fiji will continue to aggressively pursue opportunities for foreign investors in buying our products or setting up businesses in Fiji.

