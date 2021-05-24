SCGF announces new initiatives for farmers

In an effort to assist cane growers flourish, the Sugar Cane Growers Fund has approved the revision of its policy and product guidelines.

Chief Executive, Raj Sharma, says a grower can now apply for a vehicle loan for their farm use.

Sharma says this has been considered after requests from growers and also the environment of the cane belt where transportation would assist farmers.

The loan is capped at $20,000 at an interest rate of 6% per annum, repayable over seven years.

There is a 10% deposit required and the rest of the loan is financed backed by security over farmland and the vehicle.

Sharma says the vehicle will be critical for them as they will be able to pick labourers, cane cutters, implements and meet other needs.

In addition to this, Sharma says they are also offering a cyclone preparedness and house repair loan.

He adds there are other initiatives and programs the SCGF will announce soon.