Business

SCGF activated Disaster Rehabilitation Loan Package

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist ktadulala@fbc.com.fj | @KoroiFBCNews
December 21, 2020 2:35 pm
Sugar cane growers affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the Northern Division will be able to access the Disaster Rehabilitation Loan Package offered by the Sugar Cane Growers Fund. [File Photo]

Sugar cane growers affected by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in the Northern Division will be able to access the Disaster Rehabilitation Loan Package offered by the Sugar Cane Growers Fund.

The SCGF has activated the TC Yasa Rehabilitation Loan Package effective from today until March 31st 2021.

For those who harvested 75 to 100 tonnes of cane, last season can access loan to a limit of $500, 100 to 150 tonnes can access up to $750, and 150 tonnes and above can access loan up to $1000.

Article continues after advertisement

The SCGF says growers can also opt for $4,000 Secured Specialized Loan for house repairs and farm upgrade post-cyclone.

Additional resources will be deployed to take applications in Seaqaqa, Daku, Wainikoro and Nubu areas.

