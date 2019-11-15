SCGC CEO Chetty retires

Sugar Cane Growers Council chief executive Sundresh Chetty has retired.

Chetty joined the Council in 1993 and for the past 26 years he has served in various positions.

He held the chief executive’s post for the past 11 years.

Speaking to FBC, Chetty thanked all the cane industry stakeholders for their continuous support during his tenure with the Council.

Chetty says he will continue to work closely with those involved in the sugarcane industry despite his retirement.

SCGC operational manager Sunil Chaudhry will act in his position until a new CEO is appointed.