Scales to split annual dividend into three payments

[Source: RNZ]

Apple exporter Scales expects to reach its full-year underlying profit guidance but was unlikely to be at the top end of the range.

The company’s underlying net profit for the year ended December was still expected to be in the range of $23.5 million to $28.5m.

Scales managing director Andy Borland said the company was still working to finalise end-of-year sales in the large markets of Europe and China.

“As a result of the widely reported market turbulence in both markets, final results are still some weeks away and cashflows from sales and outstanding receivables are materially slower than normal years,” he said.

“We are also in the process of resolving a significant crop insurance claim in relation to the 2022 apple season.”

Given the uncertainty, company directors said annual dividend payments, which included a 6-cent interim dividend, would be split into three payments, with the value of the final dividend to be determined when the company reports its year-end results in February.