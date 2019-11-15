Savusavu sets up more market stalls as COVID-19 safety measure

Market vendors at the Savusavu Municipal Market are happy with the current stall arrangements in town.

Several tents have been set up outside the main municipal market as well as the taxi stand and bus stand in Savusavu to house vegetable sellers.

Vendor Asenaca Luisa says they used to be crammed up in a small area before and with the COVID-19 outbreak, it was a health risk.

She says the decision to distance vendors has worked well for them especially now that stall fees have been waivered by the Council.

Another vendor Livia Vilimaina says they hope the current arrangement stays as it is because the existing market does not have enough space for all vendors.

Savusavu Town Council CEO Seema Dutt says the relocation and decentralising of the markets is something that has to be done due to the current situation in the country, regarding COVID-19.

Dutt adds, the new arrangements give a different feeling to the way market shopping is done and is currently working out well for vendors. Special Administrator Justin Hunter says eventually, they would like their plan for a new market to feature similar arrangements but for now all development plans have been put on hold.

Meanwhile, the Council has recorded a decrease in the number of causal vendors at the Savusavu Market and this is main due to the travel restrictions in place in different villages and districts.

